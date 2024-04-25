Isaac del Toro just signed the longest contract in WorldTour cycling

He’s only been riding for three months for UAE Team Emirates for his WorldTour debut, but Mexican cyclist Isaac del Toro has committed to a three-year contract extension. This agreement ensures his presence with the team until the conclusion of 2029.

There’s ample reason for extending del Toro’s terms. In 2023, he won the Tour de l’Avenir–generally considered the baby brother of the Tour de France. Many winners of Grand Tours have begun their careers winning the baby Tour. Already in 2024, he’s won a stage of the Tour Down Under, as well as finishing third overall.

He finished fourth overall at Tirreno-Adriatico, behind Jonas Vingegaard, as well as sixth at the Giro della Romagna.

Six years with UAE Team Emirates

His contract is six years in length. With this contract extension, Del Toro now boasts the distinction of holding the lengthiest contract in both the men’s and women’s WorldTours.

“Since coming to the team everything has been like a dream, it has been perfect. I’m very grateful for the team for showing me the trust and giving me the opportunity to be part of this special group, it feels amazing,” Del Toro said. “I am learning everyday and still have. I’m taking it all in and enjoying as much as possible with my feet on the ground and a lot of excitement for what is to come.”

His teammate Tadej Pogačar’s contract is until 2027. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Lorena Wiebes, and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) are all presently under contracts extending until the conclusion of 2028.Remco Evenepoel is contracted with Soudal Quick-Step until 2026, while Primož Roglič’s agreement with Bora-Hansgrohe runs until 2025.

“We are very pleased to announce that Isaac will continue in the UAE colours for years to come. We knew already his capability as a rider and his level of talent and his progression has been very impressive so far and we feel he has integrated very well into the team since his arrival,” said UAE Team Emirates CEO Mauro Gianetti, added.

The 20-year-old turned pro in 2024 after spending the past two years riding for the Continental team, A.R. Monex Pro Cycling Team. This is only his second week of racing as a pro.

The next Pogi?

After his Tour Down Under performance, former pro Robbie McEwen said that Del Toro’s panache was “Pogacar-esque.” During the broadcast, Marco Marcato, the sports director for UAE Emirates, was questioned about whether he observed any resemblances between the two pros, according to cyclingnews.

“It’s too early to say,” Marcato said. “Tadej is the one, is the only one, so we will see, but for sure Del Toro is a strong guy, and he has the future in front of him. We hope he is still growing.”