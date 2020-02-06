Israel Cycling Academy announces first Arab Muslim racer

In December 2019, Israel Cycling Academy upgraded from continental to WorldTour status. Rebranding as Israel Start-up Nation, the team has built a competitive group of racers, a number of whom are Canadians. Most recently, for the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, they even sent four Canadians as part of their seven-man team.

Professional-level cycling teams are generally made up of racers from a variety of nations, as the teams are mostly looking for skill rather than nationality. That being said, Israel Cycling Academy always made it clear that it was founded to elevate and popularize the sport of cycling in Israel.

Got the @UCI_cycling approval : Israel Cycling Academy young CONTI team will soon start racing . Delighted to welcome the promising talent EL MEHDI CHOKRI from Morocco 🇲🇦. Full statement : https://t.co/Piw1vo2fHZ pic.twitter.com/Eg2evaxbjr — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@YallaIsraelSUN) February 6, 2020

In line with its mission, on Feb. 6, Israel Start-up Nation announced that it has received UCI approval for a continental team that will go by the old name, Israel Cycling Academy (ICA). The new team will feature young Israeli riders, alongside international riders from Africa and around the world.

“We want as diverse a team as possible,” says ICA Team Sport Director Zak Dempster. “We want young people from all cultures and beliefs to race together purely in the name of sport.”

International racing

The new continental team is made up of riders aged 19 to 31. “Half of the team is Israeli riders,” says the team’s manager Aviad Israel, “combined with talented riders from different countries helping each other to achieve both personal and team goals. We want to help young Israeli riders bridge the gap from the national to the international level.”

One rider highlighted by Dempster is El Mehdi Chokri, of Morocco, who will be the first Arab Muslim rider to ride for the team. “We are proud to have Chokri with us,” says team co-owner Ron Baron. “Our doors are open to all.” The 23-year-old is the current Moroccan time trial champion. He hopes to grow from his experience on the team.

“I joined ICA to be a professional cyclist,” says Chokri. “I am looking to the future and the WorldTour team.”

Israel Cycling Academy has three Canadian racers — Benjamin Perry, Carson Miles and Robin Plamondon. The team will make its UCI debut at the Youngster Coast Challenge in Belgium, March 20.