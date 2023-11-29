Israel – Premier Tech riders to wear plain training kit in light of Israel – Hamas war

Israel – Premier Tech will be taking new measures for rider and staff safety, according to a story in WielerFlits.

Concerns raised to management

Both the cyclists and team personnel have expressed discomfort with Israel logos on cars and clothing due to fear of potential incidents. According to the article, there have been concerns for team members during training sessions when they ride by protests. To address these security concerns, the team has opted for a special training jersey without any national symbols.

At the Giro del Veneto, in Italy in October the team had increased security. There were armed police escorts and team vehicles underwent thorough inspections for explosives. Apparently, this security protocol, however, has been standard for Israel-Premier Tech during races in Italy for several seasons.

Sylvan Adams said team will continue as usual

The team’s owner, Sylvan Adams, the Israeli – Canadian business person, recently spoke out against succumbing to intimidation from terrorist threats. Adams said in a “Radio Cycling” interview that the team will not be deterred by the ongoing conflict, expressing determination to continue with their regular activities and not yield to fear.

“No, we’re not going to bow down to that. We continue with our daily work. We’re expecting a normal season and we’re not going to hide,” Adams said in the podcast.

Looking ahead to 2024, as some races are scheduled in the Middle East in February, Israel-Premier Tech did not participate in certain events last year. The team has a guaranteed wildcard for the UAE Tour, a WorldTour race, but participation is optional.