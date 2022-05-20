Israel-Premier Tech signs Canada’s Derek Gee for three seasons

We know there will be at least three Canadians with Israel-Premier Tech in 2023, as the team announced that Derek Gee will jump up from the Continental Team Israel Cycling Academy team after signing up for three seasons.

✍🏼 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ ➜ 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ The future of Canadian cycling looks bright! We are happy to announce that Derek Gee will turn pro with IPT on a 3-year deal. “Hopefully I can keep improving my time trial and over the next 3 years get some big results.” 📝 👉 https://t.co/MDarPJw1VY pic.twitter.com/u39hi8xR8P — Israel – Premier Tech / Israel Cycling Academy (@IsraelPremTech) May 20, 2022

The 24-year-old Gee, better known for his track cycling exploits, joined Israel Cycling Academy for this season after a year with XSpeed United.

This year he “played up” with the Israel-Premier Tech outfit a few times, most notably at one-day race Milano-Torino, where he was the squad’s top performer at 22nd, and in the Gran Camiño’s finishing time trial, where he placed fifth, +0:11 of the stage’s winner.

In a press release team general manager Kjell Carlström said, “We are really happy to welcome Derek Gee to Israel – Premier Tech on a three-year deal, which is a sign of our confidence in him and his abilities. He has an impressive background as a track rider which has given him a great base to build on as a road race. Derek’s standout performance of the year came in the time trial at Gran Camiño where it looked like he would be challenging for his first win and from this, we knew we couldn’t miss the opportunity to sign him to IPT.”

Michael Woods, Hugo Houle and Gee are all signed for 2023. The contracts of Guillaume Boivin, Alex Cataford and James Piccoli all expire at the end of the season and none have re-signed.