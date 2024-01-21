Israel-Premier Tech starts off WorldTour with a bang via Steven Williams

He might not be one of the best-known chaps on Israel-Premier Tech, but Welshman Steven Williams has won the opening round of the 2024 UCI WorldTour in style, claiming the Tour Down Under’s final stage on Mount Lofty. Tied on time with Willunga Hill victor Oscar Onley at the start of the day, Williams prevailed on Mount Lofty and finished 9 seconds ahead of Ineos’ Ecuadorian Jhonatan Narváez in the GC.

Not only was the Tour Down Under the best race of Steven Williams’ career, it was also a showcase for young talent like DSM-Firmenich PostNL’s Onley and UAE-Emirates’ Mexican Isaac del Toro, who won a stage, led the race for three stages and finished third.

Williams’ Canadian teammates Derek Gee and Guillaume Boivin finished 52nd and 125th respectively on GC. Both will stay in Australia for the next round of the 2024 UCI WorldTour next Sunday at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race. The WorldTour then takes a three-week break before the UAE Tour.

2024 Tour Down Under, Stage 6

1) Steven Williams (Great Britain/Israel-Premier Tech) 3:05:26

2) Jhonatan Narváez (Ecuador/Ineos) s.t.

3) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

82) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +3:17

123) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +13:06



2024 Tour Down Under GC

1) Steven Williams (Great Britain/Israel-Premier Tech) 19:13:34

2) Jhonatan Narváez (Ecuador/Ineos) +0:09

3) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) +0:11

52) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +5:01

125) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +31:32