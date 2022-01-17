Israel-Premier Tech’s bikes stolen

Most professional teams are getting ready for the 2022 season right now with new bikes, kit and riders. Israel – Premier Tech are preparing for the new season in Girona, Spain. Many cycling squads head there because of the reliable weather, great roads and climbs.

The team announced big news last week with the official news of Premier Tech coming onboard as a co-sponsor. The deal had been in the works for a while, but on Thursday, it was announced that Israel Start-up Nation would become Israel-Premier Tech until 2024, the Canadian company switching title sponsorship from Astana after one year.

Israel-Premier Tech has five Canadian riders: Guillaume Boivin, Alex Cataford, Hugo Houle, James Piccoli and Michael Woods. Canadian road legend Steve Bauer is its new director sportif. The continental team, Israel Cycling Academy has Derek Gee as a rider, and Gord Fraser as a directeur sportif.

The team got some bad news as they discovered that 17 of their Factor bikes were stolen from the truck overnight. It’s not the first time a high profile team has had their bikes ripped off, at the 2021UCI world track championships the Italian team was robbed of their super-expensive Pinarellos. Thankfully they were recovered.

It’s not clear if the bikes belonged to Israel-Premier Tech or Israel Cycling Academy, but either way, it is not a great way to start the season.