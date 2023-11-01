Jeffrey Hoogland broke the world kilo record and it’s insanely fast
World champion smashed Francois Pervis’s previous benchmark
Dutch cyclist Jeffrey Hoogland has shattered the men’s 1km time trial world record by nearly a second. The current world champion clocked an impressive time of 55.433 seconds in Mexico, surpassing Francois Pervis’s 2013 record of 56.303 seconds, which had been the longest-standing track world record. Both records were established at the Aguascalientes Velodrome, renowned for its high-speed track and favorable altitude conditions at 1,887 meters above sea level. Hoogland posted on twitter, saying “I did it!” His average speed was a blistering 65.45km/h.
The men’s kilometre record has seen only three reductions since 2001 when France’s Arnaud Tournant became the first to break the one-minute barrier on the open-air track of the Alto Irpavi Velodrome in La Paz, Bolivia. Tournant’s time was 58:875.
The 1km time trial has not been part of the Olympic program since Sir Chris Hoy’s gold-winning performance for Great Britain in 2004.
Gord Singleton, from Niagara Falls, Ont. held the world record briefly in 1980, when he recorded a time of 1’03″823. German rider Maic Malchow would break that four days later, with a time of 1’02″547.
