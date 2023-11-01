Jeffrey Hoogland broke the world kilo record and it’s insanely fast

Dutch cyclist Jeffrey Hoogland has shattered the men’s 1km time trial world record by nearly a second. The current world champion clocked an impressive time of 55.433 seconds in Mexico, surpassing Francois Pervis’s 2013 record of 56.303 seconds, which had been the longest-standing track world record. Both records were established at the Aguascalientes Velodrome, renowned for its high-speed track and favorable altitude conditions at 1,887 meters above sea level. Hoogland posted on twitter, saying “I did it!” His average speed was a blistering 65.45km/h.

The men’s kilometre record has seen only three reductions since 2001 when France’s Arnaud Tournant became the first to break the one-minute barrier on the open-air track of the Alto Irpavi Velodrome in La Paz, Bolivia. Tournant’s time was 58:875.

The 1km time trial has not been part of the Olympic program since Sir Chris Hoy’s gold-winning performance for Great Britain in 2004.

Gord Singleton, from Niagara Falls, Ont. held the world record briefly in 1980, when he recorded a time of 1’03″823. German rider Maic Malchow would break that four days later, with a time of 1’02″547.