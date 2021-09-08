Job Opening: Full-time web writer for Canadian Cycling Magazine

Do you take every opportunity to get out on the road with your bike? Do you follow the Tour de France, Spring Classics as well as Canadian events, such as the Tour de Beauce? Do you have a voracious appetite for all things cycling? Do you lovingly keep your bike and gear up to date?

Position: Full-time web writer for Canadian Cycling Magazine

Office location: Toronto

If this sounds like you, you may be the person we’re looking for to fill a position as a full-time web writer with cyclingmagazine.ca.

Candidates will be expected to work in our Toronto office.

The successful candidate will write several top-notch, interesting, relevant, timely and expertly informed stories a day, illustrate them with photographs, publish them and support them with social media. A candidate will be required to provide clean, interesting copy quickly. Skills in writing, search-engine optimization, social media, website maintenance, word processing, and photo- and video-editing software are necessary. The successful candidate will work together with the award-winning newsroom staff of Gripped Publishing. Covering live cycling events online and gear reviews are also a part of the job. The web writer must have a positive attitude and be a team player who can generate engaging ideas and thrive in a deadline-driven environment.

Please note that only devoted cyclists who demonstrate an outstanding background of knowledge and participation in road cycling in their initial inquiries will be considered.

Email your cover letter and resumé to David Smart, editorial director, Gripped Publishing.