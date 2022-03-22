Joe Biden went cycling and Eric Trump hates it

After President Joe Biden was seen riding a bicycle at Gordon’s Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday, Eric Trump went on a long rant about it on Fox news on Monday.

With the war on Ukraine escalating, Trump wondered why the Commander-in-Chief was going on an (albeit brief) bike ride. The former president’s son appeared on Fox News and was not impressed with the current U.S. leader getting some exercise.

“Biden goes for a bike ride at the beach as the Ukrainian President warns of World War Three,” Eric Trump said. Trump’s second oldest son then continued on a tangent about Biden’s choice of ride.

“Here you have Biden riding this beach cruiser, it’s got this big, ridiculous reflector on the front and it may as well have had a horn on there,” Eric Trump said. “He’s riding slowly, he’s probably going to get ice cream. Literally in a world where you almost have world war three, all the problems domestically, and the guy is literally riding a beach cruiser around the place. My father would be giving speeches in front of F-35s.”

Eric Trump is very upset about Joe Biden’s bike and claims his father would be out there giving speeches in front of f-35s pic.twitter.com/toUrEsq7sn — Acyn (@Acyn) March 22, 2022

Fox News has criticized Biden going on a bike ride before, too. In 2021, according to The Huffington Post, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy “strangely suggested that President Joe Biden lacks physical stamina to do his job because he took time off to go cycling.”

This was following footage of Biden going for a bicycle ride during a weekend getaway in Delaware. Some critics said it was an odd thing to say, given Trump’s many golf games at Mar-a-Lago.