Join Vuelta a España winner Sepp Kuss on a special Zwift victory ride
Want to join the victory ride with the recent winner of the Vuelta a España, Sepp Kuss? Well now you can…virtually. On Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. EDT, Zwift will host a Sepp Kuss celebration ride. The event will take place on the Volcano Circuit, and will be at a steady pace.
