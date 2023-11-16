Jonas Vingegaard: ‘I won’t be surprised if I’m not selected for the Olympics’

While Jonas Vingegaard has announced his interest in riding for the Danish national team, the two-time Tour de France champion doesn’t expect to be automatically selected for the Olympics in Paris.

In fact, Vingegaard himself doubts that he will make it through the needle’s eye and be among the only four riders selected by national coach Anders Lund for the road race around the French capital, according to the Danish news agency Ritzau.

Four riders to ride for Denmark

“I hope to be selected, but it wouldn’t surprise me if I’m not. It’s entirely possible that the coach chooses four others instead,” Vingegaard said. “I’ve told Anders that I’m interested in participating. But he explained to me that it’s not certain that I’ll be selected, even though I want to. I understand that well.”

The profile of the Olympic road race may not necessarily be tailored to a rider who excels in the highest mountains. The course has 14 climbs along the way, but they are short and resemble something one might find in a Spring Classic.

Road worlds may be more suitable

“I still have a dream of participating in the Olympics at some point, but I don’t think the route suits me particularly well. There are so many good riders in Denmark, and when there are only four spots, nothing is certain,” he said.

The road world course in September in Switzerland may be more suitable to the 26-year-old.The organizers announced the route last week, and it appears to be immediately more challenging than the Olympic route.

“I think I’ll be participating. It’s more certain, both because there is room for more riders, and the route suits my type of riding better,” he said. “There may not be as many Danes suited to that type of route. Of course, you could always find a better route, but it’s probably one of the best experiences I’ll have at a world championship.

Vingegaard has never raced in a senior world championship. His most recent appearance in the national team jersey was as a under-23 rider at the 2018 world championships in Innsbruck.