Jonas Vingegaard updates public for first time about recovery

Jonas Vingegaard gave a thumbs-up signal as he left hospital on Tuesday after enduring a harrowing crash during the Tour of the Basque Country on April 4. The Dane has been in recovering in Spain since the crash took out several riders, including Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič. Evenepoel sustained a fractured collarbone, while Roglic endured significant road rash. Vingegaard fared the worst, requiring hospitalization where he was diagnosed with rib and collarbone fractures, as well as lung damage.

Vingegaard claimed Tour de France victories in both 2022 and 2023. Despite aiming for a third consecutive win this summer, the crash’s severity raises doubts about his participation. There have been several updates from his Visma – Lease a Bike squad, the latest on Tuesday confirming a successful collarbone operation.

The Dane is finally leaving hospital

This was the first update from the 27-year-old since the crash.

“Hello everyone, it’s time for me to leave the hospital,” he posted on X. “I want to thank all the medical staff for taking so good care of me. And I want to thank everyone for their moral support. I have received a lot of messages, presents and drawings. Heartwarming! Now it’s time to fully recover again. Thumbs up!”

Following the crash, he received a diagnosis of a fractured collarbone, multiple rib fractures, a collapsed lung, and a lung contusion.

Possibly still unable to fly

The fractured ribs led to the lung collapse, necessitating Vingegaard’s extended hospital stay.

According to experts, individuals with pneumothorax from injury should wait two weeks before air travel. However, ambulance aircraft offer a secure option for transporting such patients. These specialized planes, designed to accommodate one patient, are equipped with advanced medical facilities resembling modern intensive care units.

Importantly, cabin pressure adjustments during flight replicate ground-level conditions, preventing any worsening of the pneumothorax. This capability makes ambulance flights both feasible and safe for pneumothorax patients. In cases like Vingegaard’s, where air travel is necessary but conventional methods are inadequate, ambulance aircraft become essential. Their ability to regulate cabin pressure ensures patient safety during transit.

Switzerland or Denmark next?

Vingegaard did not share what is next for him–whether he will return to Denmark or to his other property in Switzerland. He also did not say if he is in good enough shape to fly, or sit in the car for the long drive to either country.

Vingegaard’s setback comes after a dominant spring campaign. He claimed the overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico, notching two stage wins and clinching the mountains jersey. Furthermore, Vingegaard displayed his prowess in the O Gran Camiño, securing three stage wins along with both the mountains and points competitions.

The Tour or not the Tour?

Which leads to the bigger question is whether or not he will be doing the Tour de France. Although July is several months away, the Dane would need to be able to be on the bike sooner than later. Not only is training important for his Tour de France prep, but as are the valuable lead-up races in the coming months.

Fans eagerly awaited the anticipated showdown between Vingegaard and Pogačar at the 2024 Tour de France. However, Pogačar’s wrist injury during Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2023 significantly disrupted his preparation for the race. Requiring several weeks off from riding, he missed his usual preparation races, impacting his peak form.

Despite Vingegaard’s solid winter and spring form, he could suffer the same fate as Pogača–not getting those key miles in at race pace–and not be as dominant in France as we’ve seen in years past.