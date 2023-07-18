Jonas Vingegaard went so fast he thought his power meter was broken

In Tuesday’s individual time trial, Jonas Vingegaard, the defending champion, delivered a remarkable performance, overpowering his rival Tadej Pogačar. This victory not only provided him with a significant time advantage but also a massive confidence boost in his battle for the Tour de France title.

During the 16th stage, the Danish rider completed the course in a remarkable time of 32 minutes and 36 seconds. The Jumbo-Visma rider beat the 2020 and 2021 Tour winner, Pogačar, by an impressive 1 minute and 38 seconds. As a result, Vingegaard extended his overall lead to 1 minute and 48 seconds.

"Yes I'm really really happy with the victory today and really proud of it. It's my first time trial victory in the Tour de France, so yeah I'm really proud"

“I didn’t see the numbers yet but it was very fast and for sure Jonas’s best time trial ever but we knew what he was capable of,” Jumbo-Visma sports director Grischa Niermann said to reporters after the race.

Even Vingegaard himself was surprised by his incredible ride.

“I think it was one of my best days on the bike ever. I mean at one point I started thinking my power meter was broken. I think today all the hard work paid off,” the 26-year-old said.