Jonas Vingegaard’s father: ‘It’s been hell for us’

Seven days after Jonas Vingegaard’s crash at Itzulia Basque Country, there have been very few updates from Team Visma – Lease a Bike. Claus Vingegaard, the father of the defending Tour de France champion, stated that he receives no updates from the team, according to an article in the Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet.

No word from Jonas

“It’s really hell for us. A week after his fall, my wife and I still haven’t heard from Jonas,” Claus Vingegaard said in an interview with Danish outlet, Ekstra Bladet. “We just haven’t had the chance yet. Not with Jonas, but also not with his wife and his team, Visma – Lease a Bike. I don’t know how that is possible, but it has to be that way, right?”

After the crash, Jonas Vingegaard’s Visma-Lease a Bike team gave a health update after the crash at the Tour of the Basque Country race.

Danish was admitted to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with fractures in his ribs and collarbone, along with lung damage. Vingegaard, 27, took victories in the Tour de France in both 2022 and 2023. He is aiming for a third consecutive win this summer, but the severity of the crash casts doubt on his participation.

“Jonas had a successful operation on his collarbone. He will now spend the next few weeks recovering. It is not yet clear how long this will take. He is doing well and expresses his gratitude to everyone for their kind words over the past few days,” the post read.

Tour de France?

His father said he still doesn’t know what’s up.

“We really only know what we read in the media. It’s not that we don’t want to visit him in Spain, but at the moment I don’t think we should. We are currently only receiving minor updates,” Claus Vingegaard said.

Meanwhile, his Belgian teammate Wout van Aert has updated the public on his condition. The Belgian cyclist suffered a serious crash in the lead-up to the Tour of Flanders on March 27, affecting contenders like Jasper Stuyven and Biniam Girmay. The incident, occurring after the Berg Ten Houte climb, was caused by crosswinds and the Lidl-Trek team’s presence at the front, resulting in splits in the peloton. Approximately a dozen riders were involved in the crash with 68 km left in the race.

Van Aert said, “I’m recovering from injuries sustained during my crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen. While many injuries are improving, my ribs remain a limiting factor, preventing training. Thus, I won’t participate in the Giro d’Italia. It’s disappointing to miss my second goal of the season, but prioritizing my health is crucial for recovery.”

Basically, it’s been a helluva spring for Visma – Lease a Bike.