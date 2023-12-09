Home > News

Jumbo-Visma and Bora-Hansgrohe disagree that Cian Uijtdebroeks is moving teams

Young Belgian was eighth in the 2023 Vuelta a España

December 9, 2023
In what would be one of the biggest signings of the off-season, Jumbo-Visma–to be called Visma-Lisa Lease a Bike next season–has reported that it plucked 20-year-old Belgian Cian Uijtdebroeks from Bora-Hansgrohe for four years. This somewhat softens the blow of Jumbo-Visma losing Primoz Roglic to Bora-Hansgrohe.

On the other hand, Bora-Hansgrohe says that the rider is staying put.

Cian Uijtdebroeks had the best result of anyone who raced his first Grand Tour last season, posting eighth overall in the Vuelta a España. In three WorldTour stage races, the Belgian never finished lower than ninth on GC.

If Visma-Lease a Bike is correct, then Uijtdebroeks joins Matteo Jorgenson as the Dutch squad’s biggest signings of the off-season.

Besides Roglic, Bora-Hansgrohe has taken on Ineos’ Dani Martinez among its eight riders signed for 2024. If Uijtdebroeks really is moving on, then the Germany-registered team is losing nine riders for next season.