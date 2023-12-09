Jumbo-Visma and Bora-Hansgrohe disagree that Cian Uijtdebroeks is moving teams

In what would be one of the biggest signings of the off-season, Jumbo-Visma–to be called Visma- Lisa Lease a Bike next season–has reported that it plucked 20-year-old Belgian Cian Uijtdebroeks from Bora-Hansgrohe for four years. This somewhat softens the blow of Jumbo-Visma losing Primoz Roglic to Bora-Hansgrohe.

NEWS 🗞️ Cian Uijtdebroeks will join our team. The 20-year-old Belgian signs a four-year contract until 2027. 🤝 Welcome, Cian! #cian2027 pic.twitter.com/rLbVwqFu3g — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) December 9, 2023

On the other hand, Bora-Hansgrohe says that the rider is staying put.

Statement concerning today's news from Jumbo – Visma regarding our rider Cian Uijtdebroeks



Cian is and will remain a member of BORA – hansgrohe, also in the coming 2024 season. He is contractually bound with us until 31 December 2024. — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) December 9, 2023

Those wags at Intermarché-Circus-Wanty were having a laugh.

Statement concerning Cian Uijtdebroeks: Intermarché-Circus-Wanty is waiting to see how things unfold because we have no idea who Cian will ride for in 2024. — Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (@IntermarcheCW) December 9, 2023

Cian Uijtdebroeks had the best result of anyone who raced his first Grand Tour last season, posting eighth overall in the Vuelta a España. In three WorldTour stage races, the Belgian never finished lower than ninth on GC.

If Visma-Lease a Bike is correct, then Uijtdebroeks joins Matteo Jorgenson as the Dutch squad’s biggest signings of the off-season.

Besides Roglic, Bora-Hansgrohe has taken on Ineos’ Dani Martinez among its eight riders signed for 2024. If Uijtdebroeks really is moving on, then the Germany-registered team is losing nine riders for next season.