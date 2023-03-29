Home > News

Jumbo-Visma is unstoppable: Check out Tiesj Benoot’s attack on the Knokteberg.

A perfect set-up for Laporte's win

March 29, 2023
The Jumbo-Visma squad is killing it. The boys in yellow are unstoppable. Christophe Laporte “won” Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday after his teammate Wout Van Aert sat up and gifted him the victory. On Wednesday the Frenchman took the Dwars door Vlaanderen, the midweek portion of Flanders Classic week. Canadian classic specialist Guillaume Boivin came ninth, showing his cobbles form from the 2021 Paris Roubaix.

