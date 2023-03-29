Jumbo-Visma is unstoppable: Check out Tiesj Benoot’s attack on the Knokteberg.

The Jumbo-Visma squad is killing it. The boys in yellow are unstoppable. Christophe Laporte “won” Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday after his teammate Wout Van Aert sat up and gifted him the victory. On Wednesday the Frenchman took the Dwars door Vlaanderen, the midweek portion of Flanders Classic week. Canadian classic specialist Guillaume Boivin came ninth, showing his cobbles form from the 2021 Paris Roubaix.

The results aren't showing it but admin is pretty certain it was Guillaume Boivin who sprinted to 9th place 🤷‍♂️ Time to watch the replay 😅 In any case, we saw a solid race from the guys with G and Krists Neilands having good legs all day! —

Watch this brilliant attack to set up the victory for Laporte on the Knokteberg.