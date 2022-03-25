Jumbo-Visma just put multiple riders on the podium again

Jumbo-Visma is having a fantastic year, and it’s only March. You might remember their dominant performance in Paris-Nice when, only three days after UAE-Emirates earned the first three places at Trofeo Laigueglia, Jumbo-Visma swept the opening stage. New signing Christophe Laporte claimed the win and Primož Roglič taking second putting at least 30 seconds into all his GC rivals. Wout van Aert took third.

Only a few days later during the TT stage, Primož Roglič had Stage 3 winner Mads Pedersen to chase and teammate Wout Van Aert chasing him. Yet another Jumbo-Visma rider, Stage 1 winner Christophe Laporte, was the last to start as race leader. Roglič was six seconds slower than Simon Yates at the intermediate check, while Van Aert lagged 1.6 seconds behind.

Roglič broke Dennis’s time by four seconds. One minute and 58 seconds later Van Aert triumphed. Another 1-2-3 for Jumbo.

On Friday, the cobbled classics season continued with the E3 Saxo Bank Classic in Belgium. Accordingly, a Belgian giant, Wout Van Aert took the win, breaking free alongside teammate Christophe Laporte with 42 km remaining. Van Aert adds the victory to his Omloop Het Nieuwsblad triumph last month and a time trial win in Paris-Nice.

Perhaps, with many more races left in the 2022 season cycling fans will get to see even more podiums won by the super-teams Jumbo-Visma and UAE.

Anyway, here’s the finish of the two teammates coming to the line together, with another dominant team victory.