The verdict for Kaitlin Armstrong has been reached
Trial for murder of Moriah Wilson is finished
On Thursday, a Texas jury rendered a guilty verdict for Kaitlin Armstrong, a 35-year-old woman convicted of murdering professional gravel cyclist Moriah Wilson in a jealous rage in May 2022. The Travis County panel found her guilty of first-degree murder, a charge that could result in a prison sentence of up to 99 years.
Prosecutors chose not to pursue the death penalty for the slaying that occurred on May 11, 2022. Following the verdict, there were emotional scenes as Wilson’s loved ones, including her younger sister Christie Armstrong, hugged, with tears openly flowing.
"It's been 554 days since she was killed and I cannot tell you how many times I have relived that night. Trying to figure out if there was something I could have done differently to protect her…I think about it every single day of my life."
