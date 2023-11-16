The verdict for Kaitlin Armstrong has been reached

On Thursday, a Texas jury rendered a guilty verdict for Kaitlin Armstrong, a 35-year-old woman convicted of murdering professional gravel cyclist Moriah Wilson in a jealous rage in May 2022. The Travis County panel found her guilty of first-degree murder, a charge that could result in a prison sentence of up to 99 years.

Kaitlin Armstrong waiting for closings to start #KaitlinArmstrong pic.twitter.com/6gVxgiRKBe — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) November 16, 2023

Prosecutors chose not to pursue the death penalty for the slaying that occurred on May 11, 2022. Following the verdict, there were emotional scenes as Wilson’s loved ones, including her younger sister Christie Armstrong, hugged, with tears openly flowing.