Kirchmann wins Tour Down Under points jersey

Leah Kirchmann was on the hunt for intermediate sprint points on all four stages of the Tour Down Under, pulling on the blue points jersey at the end of Stage 2 and wearing it on the podium in Adelaide after Sunday’s final stage. Kirchmann was also sixth on GC.

Kirchmann was actually tied on points with German Sunweb teammate Liane Lippert, who the Canadian tried to propel into the final ochre leader’s jersey on Sunday via bonus seconds. Alas, Lippert could only make up two seconds on American Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) and would take the runner-up spot five seconds in arrears.

Winder became the first non-Australian to win the Tour Down Under. Amanda Spratt, who earned a natural hat trick of victories from 2017 to 2019, was third this season.

Lippert also won the young rider and mountains jerseys.

Sunday in Adelaide was also the setting for the men’s Tour Down Under opening/preview crit, the Schwalbe Classic. Caleb Ewan took the victory, with Elia Viviani on his first podium for new squad Cofidis. The first stage of the 22nd Tour Down Under proper is on Tuesday.