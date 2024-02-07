Kitchener cyclist killed after collision by motorist

A cyclist died on Tuesday as a result of injuries after being hit by a motorist on Monday. The collision, involving a driver of a blue KIA SUV and the cyclist, took place around 9:45 p.m. on Victoria Street.

Initially, authorities reported that a 66-year-old male from Kitchener was transported by paramedics to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of severe life-threatening injuries. However, on Tuesday, police announced that the cyclist had passed away due to those injuries.

As a result of the collision, the highway remained closed for several hours between Frederick Street and Forfar Avenue on Monday night while police conducted their investigation.

David Shellnutt, a.k.a The Biking Lawyer, said the collision was avoidable. “Last month, for the second time, we sounded the alarm with Waterloo Regional Elected Officials and Police,” he commented. “Aside from Councillor Colleen James our letter received no response. Now, tragically we learn that a cyclist has been killed.”

Shellnutt asked, “What Waterloo police and city council have done to curb dangerous driving and high speeds since the spate of pedestrians hit by motorists this winter?

We know there is a separated bike path on Victoria (the MUT), but we also know that drivers frequently turn into adjacent businesses without yielding to cyclists on that path. Is that what happened here?”

Officers are urging anyone with relevant information or video footage to reach out by calling 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.