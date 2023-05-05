Home > News

Lance Armstrong is starring in a new reality show where celebrities will colonize Mars

William Shatner to host ‘Stars on Mars’

Lance Armstrong on Stars on Mars from Fox Photo by: Fox
May 5, 2023
Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong is starring on a new reality show where celebrities will colonize Mars. Armstrong will appear, including former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, as well as Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, UFC star Ronda Rousey and former NFL player Richard Sherman. Fox announced the new series “Stars on Mars,” on Deadline on Thursday.

The unscripted competition series follows the celebrities will battle each other to conquer a environment that resembles the red planet. They will be filmed living in in a simulated space station that conditions similar to life on Mars.

Each week the celebs will participate in “missions” as part of the competition. At the end of each episode, one of the participants will go home.

William Shatner will host the show from “mission control.”