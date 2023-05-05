Lance Armstrong is starring in a new reality show where celebrities will colonize Mars

Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong is starring on a new reality show where celebrities will colonize Mars. Armstrong will appear, including former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, as well as Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, UFC star Ronda Rousey and former NFL player Richard Sherman. Fox announced the new series “Stars on Mars,” on Deadline on Thursday.

Greetings from Mars. Doing well up here….for now. https://t.co/AzSH2bXju5 — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) May 5, 2023

The unscripted competition series follows the celebrities will battle each other to conquer a environment that resembles the red planet. They will be filmed living in in a simulated space station that conditions similar to life on Mars.

Stars on Mars 🚀 Marshawn Lynch, Lance Armstrong, Richard Sherman and Ronda Rousey will headline a new reality show where celebrities will … colonize Mars 👽 ➡️ https://t.co/nS1Yeb6Iz1 pic.twitter.com/xDUP4DgyyZ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 5, 2023

Each week the celebs will participate in “missions” as part of the competition. At the end of each episode, one of the participants will go home.

William Shatner will host the show from “mission control.”