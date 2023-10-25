Las Vegas teens accused of murdering cyclist laugh and flip off family of victim in court

Two Las Vegas teenagers facing charges for the fatal incident in which they allegedly ran over retired police chief Andreas Probst seemed to display callous behavior during a recent court hearing. Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, were observed exchanging laughter, smiles, and appearing to make disrespectful gestures towards the victim’s family.

The court hearing took place on Tuesday, two months after the incident in which they reportedly intentionally struck Probst, who was on a morning bike ride.

Abbhorent behaviour in court appearance

The teenagers’ disruptive behaviour began as they took their seats in Clark County court. They initially concealed the right side of their faces, attempting to shield themselves from the cameras. Subsequently, they seemed to muffle their laughter by covering their mouths. It’s worth noting that despite their status as minors when the incident involving Probst occurred, they are facing murder charges and are being prosecuted as adults.

Two teens accused of intentionally running down a 64-year-old retired police chief while he was riding his bike in Las Vegas were seen in court flipping off the family and trying to intimidate them.https://t.co/DnaJCxNoWX pic.twitter.com/DtAy40GvNu — The National Desk (@TND) October 25, 2023

Probst’s family strongly condemned the teenagers’ disgraceful behavior, which reportedly included disrespectful gestures, noting that it appeared they had no genuine remorse for their actions.

“How can you sit there after taking a man’s life, and act like such an entitled prick? Taylor Probst, Andreas’ 27-year-old daughter told reporters outside the courthouse. “They really had no remorse, that this is just a game to them.”

First moments in cruiser after arrest

Footage of the moments when Ayala was arrested and in the cruiser have also been made public.

In the video, he boasted to a police officer that he would be back on the streets within a month. Ayala was apprehended hours after he allegedly struck Probst, 64, and confidently informed officers that he wouldn’t be incarcerated for an extended period.

“I’ll be out in like 30 days, watch. I’ll bet you.” The teen accused of intentionally hitting and killing a retired police chief told police, “It’s just [expletive] hit-and-run — slap on the wrist” new video shows. FULL STORY: https://t.co/vUM6CPkewN pic.twitter.com/33zbt1jdlF — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) October 24, 2023

‘You think this juvenile shit is gonna do some shit? I’ll be out in 30 days, I’ll bet you,’ Ayala told Las Vegas law enforcement officers.

The officer then said that might be true, but he may ultimately find himself in adult prison.