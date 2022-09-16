Lawson Craddock misses UCI road worlds after his visa shows up 20 minutes after flight leaves

Team BikeExchange-Jayco’s Lawson Craddock will not be racing at the 2022 UCI Road World Championships, and it’s because his visa showed up late. The American was slated to ride both the individual time trial, the mixed time trial relay, and the road race. He’d been struggling with visa problems for the past week, citing red tape.

He posted on Instagram on Friday that his visa showed up…but it was too late.

“Unfortunately, due to visa issues I will not be attending the UCI World Championships in Australia this year.” Craddock posted. “Complications during the process caused my visa to delayed and it wasn’t until about 20 minutes after my flight departed for Australia (without me on it) that it was finally approved. While it still would have been physically possible to make it in time to Australia for the TT tomorrow, I wasn’t confident that it would allow me enough time to recover enough from the Vuelta, travel, and jet lag to allow me to put my best performance out on the road. Disappointed with how things turned out in the end, but I’m looking forward to ending the season on a high note with my team.”