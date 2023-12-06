Legendary American cyclist and Olympian John Frey banned for two years for anti-doping violation

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency revealed on Tuesday that John Frey, a cyclist from Albuquerque, N.M., has agreed to a two-year period of ineligibility following a breach of anti-doping regulations.

Frey, aged 65, opted not to give a sample after receiving notification from a USADA doping control officer during an in-competition test at the Paula Higgins Memorial Time Trial—an event sanctioned by USA Cycling—on September 4, 2023. Subsequent to the competition, race officials contacted USADA to conduct tests on Frey and his tandem cycling partner to confirm a suspected new record in the event. However, when the doping control officer arrived to collect a sample shortly thereafter, Frey declined the testing. The act of evading sample collection or refusing/failing to provide a sample without compelling justification constitutes an anti-doping rule violation under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policy, and the International Cycling Union Anti-Doping Rules. All these regulations adhere to the World Anti-Doping Code and the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

The standard penalty for Recreational Athletes who evade sample collection or refuse/fail to provide a sample is a two-year period of ineligibility. USADA determined that Frey presently falls under the category of a Recreational Athlete as per the rules, warranting a two-year period of ineligibility.

Frey’s two-year suspension became effective on November 20, 2023, the date he accepted the penalty. Additionally, he has been disqualified from all competitive results attained on and after September 4, 2023—the date he declined to provide a sample—including forfeiture of any medals, points, records, and prizes.

Frey was one of the best time triallists in the USA in the ‘80s. He held the American hour record, and was multiple national champion in TTs and on the track. He was Pan American Games champion, went to the Olympics in 1988. His coach was the famous American coach, the late Eddy Borysewicz.