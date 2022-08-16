Legendary bike designer Mike Burrows dies

Mike Burrows, the British bicycle designer and engineer, has died at 79. Burrows was most recognized for creating the Lotus 108, which Chris Boardman rode to victory at the individual pursuit at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

On Tuesday, Boardman would pay his respects with a statement on Twitter. “Very sad to hear Mike Burrows, the designer of the Lotus bike, passed away today. He was the godfather of modern bicycle design and my life would not have been the same without his influence.” The Lotus track bike was remarkable at the time, incorporating a single rear stay, and a one-bladed fork.

RIP Mike Burrows – innovator, creator, genius of bicycle design https://t.co/o8Yy0qIRjG pic.twitter.com/agJ5edn7hG — Pedal Me (@pedalmeapp) August 15, 2022

Burrows’ bike creations weren’t just on the track. He designed road bikes, cargo bikes and recumbents.

The British engineer would also work for Giant Bicycles and go on to design the famous compact TCR frame which featured the sloping top tube, which is now ubiquitous on all current bikes.