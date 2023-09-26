Liv launces Devote gravel bike collection for 2024

On Tuesday, Liv introduced the new Devote Advanced Pro series and updated the Devote Advanced and Devote series. These bikes cater to a wide range of riders, from experienced enthusiasts to newcomers exploring gravel riding and racing. Across all three series, these bikes offer lightweight agility, control, and versatility on mixed terrains.

Both the Devote Advanced Pro and Devote Advanced models feature an ultralight advanced-grade composite frame, offering strength and lightweight performance. The Advanced Pro version includes an Advanced SL-grade composite fork for precise steering and control, while the Devote Advanced and Devote series come with the Advanced-grade composite fork. The redesigned geometry across all three series enhances traction, stability, and control.

All Devote models incorporate Liv’s Overdrive technology, which enhances steering stiffness and responsiveness. The bikes come with D-Fuse handlebars and seatposts designed to absorb shocks and vibrations, ensuring a smoother ride.

An important addition to the Devote Advanced series and Devote Advanced Pro is the integrated down tube storage, providing a convenient compartment for essential items. The compartment cover also serves as a water bottle cage mount.

A newly added feature across all series is the flip chip-dropout, allowing riders to adjust the wheelbase length and tire clearance for different terrains. The Devote Advanced Pro and Devote Advanced series feature the Contact AeroLight Stem, optimizing cable routing for improved aerodynamics.

All models are equipped with flat-mount disc brakes and 12mm thru-axles for reliable braking in various conditions. Additionally, the bikes offer versatile frame mounts for accessories like water bottle cages, bags, and fenders.

The Devote range is available in sizes XS, S, M, and L. For more information, visit www.liv-cycling.com.