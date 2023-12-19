Lorena Wiebe probably freaked her directeurs sportifs with this stunt

SD Worx rider Lorena Wiebes is one of the best riders in the Women’s WorldTour–but she has a few other nifty talents. At 24, the Dutch cyclist has a very impressive palmarès, with wins at the European Road Race Championships, Omloop van het Hageland, Ronde van Drenthe, Scheldeprijs and the national championships. Before she was a pro cyclist, she was also a gymnast. “As a gymnast, I developed my strength, particularly my core stability. Gymnastics really helped develop my whole body,” she said in an interview. When she was eight she began racing ‘cross on a BMX and by 14 she was already racing on the road. In those years she continued to do gymnastics and she credits it to her success on the bike.

Although she clearly knows what she’s doing, it’s highly probable that some of the staff on SD WORX may have felt their heart stop when they saw this clip. It’s not the first time she’s filmed herself doing flips, but still.

Anyway, she nailed the landing.