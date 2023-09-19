Lotto Dstny suspends directeur sportif after driving into race official

The Lotto Dstny team has issued an apology and suspended one of its directeur sportfits following an incident during the GP Rik Van Looy race in Belgium on Sunday. A race official was struck by a team car driven by Carl Roes when they were preventing it from immediately re-entering the race route at an intersection.

“I made a big mistake of judgement and prioritized sporting interests over regulations and safety. This is totally wrong and unacceptable,” Roes, 55, said. “I would like to offer my sincere apologies to the race official, to the organization and to my team.”

In the statement Roes explained what had happened.

“Our rider Jelle Harteel had a mechanical on the penultimate lap when crossing the cobblestones in the Lommelstraat. After a quick bike change, he left without water bottles,” he said. “Since we then had to drive through some narrow streets and we were almost in the final lap, I decided to cut off a small part of the course. That way I wouldn’t hinder the other team leaders. When I left that narrow zone, I wanted to pick up behind our rider again.”

“I stopped when I saw the official. The moment I left, he wanted to stop me and I hit him with the mirror of the car, causing him to fall. I realize all too well that I made a mistake,” he said.But people who know me personally know that this is not my true nature and such behavior does not suit me at all. This doesn’t explain the facts, in this race I made a mistake, in the hectic pace of the race, and I’m at the heart of it.”

Roes deeply regrets his actions.

“I’m very sorry. Immediately after my action and also after the race, I inquired with the organization about the official. I got his contact information and contacted him that same evening and apologized for my behavior.”

Although Lotto Dstny suspended Roes temporarily, the DS feels it’s time for him to bow out due to his actions.

“I am very upset by this incident,” he said. “That is why I have decided to completely withdraw from the sport that I have experienced with great passion after 40 years.”

Police are also conducting an investigation. “Immediately after the race we received a notification that an incident had happened,” local authorities said in a statement. We were also able to quickly identify the party involved, but did not yet know what exactly had happened.”

You can watch the incident below.