Lucinda Brand repeats as Superprestige champion with 19th win of the season

Last season, Lucinda Brand swept elite women’s cyclocross, taking the World Championship and the World Cup, Superprestige and X2O Trofee series. She couldn’t defend her rainbow jersey this year but she is poised to win all three top ‘cross series, wrapping up the Superprestige title with a victory on a fast but muddy course in Gavere, Belgium on Saturday. It was her 19th victory of the season. Brand hoisted the World Cup in January and leads the X2O Badkamers Trofee before Sunday’s finale.

Brand was seven points ahead of Denise Betsema going into the final round having won five of the six races so far. Saturday’s round was the first since December 27, as the Diegem race had been cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Annemarie Worst and Junior world champion Zoe Backstedt had good starts on Lap 1 and led up the first long climb. Brand muscled past Backstedt to assume Position 2. Soon Brand had pushed into the lead with Betsema, who was able to race this week after injuring her hand in last Sunday’s round of the X2O Trofee, chasing. Brand completed the first circuit in 7:54, eight seconds clear of Betsema, Worst and Backstedt

The gap was big enough that the broadcaster trailed Brand with a drone. Backstedt fell off from the chase, Worst and Betsema carrying on in pursuit. Backstedt got back on even terms midway through Lap 2. Brand’s lead was 11 second heading into the third lap.

On the 3rd of 6 laps Backstedt faded from podium contention once more, but the Brit kept fighting.

Apparently, after the drone tracked Betsema and Worst on Lap 3, the UCI pulled it from the race.

Apparently the UCI took the drone out of the race. 😵https://t.co/2P10xz7rKe — Cyclocross24.com (@cyclocross24) February 12, 2022

Brand started to lap riders on the fourth circuit, her gap up to 29 seconds.

Betsema and Brand continued to keep Backstedt at arm’s length on the penultimate round.

When she heard the bell Brand was 45 seconds clear. Betsema tried to shake Worst but the 777 rider wasn’t budging. Worst then turned the tables at the midway point of the last lap. Brand enjoyed the final lap, celebrating early. Worst tied Betsema on 92 points, but the final podium was Brand, Betsema, Worst.

2021-2022 Superprestige Series, Round Seven, Gavere

1) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) 46:33

2) Annemarie Worst (The Netherlands/777) +0:35

3) Denise Betsema (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:51