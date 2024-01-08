Lucinda Brand updates after terrible crash at UCI Cyclocross World Cup

On Sunday, it looked like Lucinda Brand was going to ride away with a dominant victory at the UCI World Cup in Zonhoven..and then disaster struck. When away by herself, her front wheel slipped beneath her and she hit the deck extremely hard. She slowly got up but was in quite a bit of pain and holding her nose which was bleeding. Puck Pieterse would go on to take her third world cup race of the season and fourth victory in a row.

After the race her Baloise Trek Lions squad sent out an update about Brand. “In the women’s race, Lucinda Brand was on track to get the victory, when she unfortunately fell and had to step out of the race,” a statement read. “She will get a necessary check-in with the medical staff to determine the next steps.”

Brand currently sits third in the overall world cup standings, behind Pieterse and Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado.

After the race she posted on Instagram about the tough day out at the office.

“Wow, that hurts. What a race until I hit the ground,” she said. “I did hit my nose very hard, next up: making an x-ray to decide the next steps in the process. Thanks for all your kind messages. I promise that I will keep fighting!”