Lululemon unveils….’unique’ Team Canada athlete kits for Paris 2024

Sports media members from across Canada gathered for the unveiling of the athlete uniforms for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This marks the first summer kit design and the second Team Canada kit by Lululemon since becoming the official outfitter of the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Teams in 2021. There have been mixed reactions to the kit reveal.

Lululemon faced high expectations following the popularity of their kits for the Beijing 2022 (winter) Olympics, both online and among Canadian athletes. To design the summer kit, Lululemon collaborated with 19 Olympic and Paralympic athletes across 14 different sports to understand their needs during the Games.

For Paris 2024, Canadian Olympians will be outfitted with five different pieces for five different purposes: Travel, Opening Ceremony, Podium, Media, and Closing Ceremony. Each piece incorporates proprietary technology and sweat-wicking yarns to ensure moisture is effectively moved away from the body, guaranteeing comfort. Products like the convertible jacket and pant allow athletes to personalize their look while remaining prepared for all conditions. Lululemon emphasized that each kit was designed with both form and function in mind, maximizing versatility.

This could have been the intro to the reveal of Team Canada’s Paris Olympic outfits. #Derelicte pic.twitter.com/rq2SF5BL7J — Rob Hodkinson🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@RobHodkinson) April 16, 2024

“We heard from all the athletes that comfort is key and being in the right headspace to compete,” says Lululemon chief product designer Sun Choe. “Our athlete kit is intentionally designed to allow athletes to combine pieces to fit their own personal style and uniquely express national pride.”

Here’s an overview of the five kits Canadian athletes will be donning in Paris.

Reaction to the kit

Numerous current and former Canadian athletes attended the unveiling of the uniforms on Tuesday, among them 1996 Olympic gold medallist and Canadian 100m record holder, Bruny Surin, who will serve as the official Chef de Mission for Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Mitchell (@kelsey.mitchell9)



Sporting the Closing Ceremony kit, adorned with a pattern of the northern lights, Surin voiced his enthusiasm for the athletes’ anticipation of the upcoming event. “This is one of those pre-Games days you eagerly anticipate,” remarked Surin. “You can sense the excitement building among the athletes.”

Reactions online were mixed. Some liked the new outfits, but some wondered what the thought process behind the design was.

Did Dexter design these? I realize that I have terrible, terrible eyesight but these look like blood splatters. https://t.co/VruLpDJa3S — Julie S. Lalonde (@JulieSLalonde) April 17, 2024

Future legacy program

For the first time at Paris 2024, Lululemon has introduced a Future Legacy program with all new styles, including the Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag, Team Canada Future Legacy Ball Cap, and Team Canada Future Legacy Scarf. Ten per cent of sales from Future Legacy products will help the next generation of Canadian athletes access the resources, equipment, and funding they need to experience the power of sport—from dreams to podium, and beyond.