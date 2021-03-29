Macogep-Tornatech Gitondins de Bordeaux has a new look for 2021

Founded in 2006, Macogep-Tornatech-Girondins de Bordeaux powered by Specialized and Mazda is the longest-running Canadian UCI team, returning for its 15th season as a women’s continental team in 2021. This year’s roster is comprised of eight elite cyclists and two junior development team members—a mix of experienced and younger racers.

A new look

The team, which was founded in France but is now based in Canada, has a new look for 2021. After several years of wearing mostly pink, Magogep-Tornatech’s new Sportful kit is a crisp blue, with subtle (but fun) tie-dye highlights. The blue, accented with micro-detailed shades and patterns from Sportful, symbolizes “tradition, strength and unity.” The simplified colour scheme nicely accompanies the team’s all black Specialized bikes.

The 2021 Macogep-Tornatech-Girondins de Bordeaux team

While the squad is mostly made up of Canadians, five international cyclists will wear the Macogep-Tornatech colours in 2021. French cyclists Balladyne Tritsch and Morgane Coston, 2015 Scottish road champion Chloe Fraser, Andrea Martinez Lopez who placed 11th in Mexico’s 2020 road national championship and South African Kerry Jonker who finished sixth in the time trial in her country’s 2020 nationals.

The team also includes an interesting oddity—three sisters racing together. Canadians Frédérique (27), Mireille (21) and Juliette (18) Larose-Gingras will all compete for the Macogep-Tornatech-Girondins de Bordeaux team in 2021. This will be Frédérique’s fifth year on the team, Mireille’s second year and Juliette’s first. All three siblings also compete in mountain biking—while Frédérique transitioned mostly to road cycling in 2018, the younger two sisters juggle road and elite MTB competitions.

Other Canadians that will race on Magogep-Tornatech in 2021 are: Laurie Milette, who placed second at 2019 National Championships, Florence Normand who is returning from a 2020 injury, speed-skater-turned-track(/road)-cyclist Callie Swan and Luce Bourbeau, the 2020 Quebec provincial road and time trial champion.

Gérard Penarroya, the team’s owner, director and founder has coached a number of successful Canadian cyclists, such as Clara Hughes, Tara Whitten, Karol-Ann Canuel, Allison beveridge and Steph Roorda. He will support the cyclists as they compete in races throughout Canada, the US and Europe this season.