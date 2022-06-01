“Can’t say I’m loving 2022,” Olympic Madison champion Katie Archibald shared, opening an announcement of another injury.

It’s a fair sentiment. The British track cyclist, who has four world titles along with her two Olympic golds, hasn’t been having a lucky year.

“Last Sunday I went flying over the bonnet of a 4×4,” Archibald shared. The Olympic champ was injured when she was hit by a driver in a 4×4. The driver failed to see, or stop for Archibald, breaking her bike an causing damage to ligament in both of the rider’s ankles.

The injury could be worse, considering, and the track racer was positive about not aggravating other injuries.

“I’ve avoided another serious concussion, and the 3.5 ligaments in my dodgy right knee have survived, so celebrations are in order for that.”

Sunday’s crash is the latest set back in what’s been a rough year for Archibald. An injury to her vertebrae in March was followed by a crash at a UCI Track Nations Cup in April.

Archibald was scheduled to compete at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Those take place from July 28 to August 8. There is no news yet on whether Sunday’s crash will derail those plans.