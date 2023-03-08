Mads Pedersen pranked Magnus Cort hard at the finish of Paris-Nice stage 4

What is sport without playing? Danish riders Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) had a little fun with Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) as they crossed the line of stage 4 of Paris-Nice.

Cort began the day in yellow after his pink team had a great time trial in stage 3. EF finished just a second behind Dutch powerhouse Jumbo-Visma, but it was enough for the viking to take the lead.

Whether or not he would keep the yellow jersey was another question. Stage 4 was a tough, hilly day from Saint-Amand-Montrond to La Loge des Gardes. Sure enough, Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) would take The 164.7km stage after duking it out with Jumbo’s Tour winner, Jonas Vingegaard. Pog also took yellow.

Cort would roll up to the line in 69th, almost 12 minutes behind. The weather was foul and he was wearing his vest over his leader’s jersey. He also had the gilet partially rolled up. Pedersen would roll in just behind him, and jokingly cruised right by him, even messing around with his vest. Cort took notice and responded with his legs.

Watch the very funny finish below.