Magdeleine Vallières Mill lands first pro win at Trofeo Palma

Sherbrooke, Quebec’s Magdeleine Vallières Mill landed her first pro win on Sunday, launching an expertly timed attack to seize a solo win at Trofeo Palma.

The win extends an incredible debut for the new EF Education-Cannondale squad, giving the team two wins in its first two starts. On Saturday, Noemi Rüegg won the bunch sprint at Trofeo Felanitx-Colònia de Sant Jordi. Both races are part of the Challenge Mallorca Femenina, a series of three one-day races back to back in Spain.

For Vallières Mill, the win at Trofeo Palma is her first as a pro racer. While the young Canadian already has a strong list of resutls to her name, including junior national titles in road race and time trial, the UCI 1.1 pro race is a massive achievement for the Sherbrooke racer.

The Canadian’s win is especially impressive as it comes over South Africa’s powerhouse Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal Team). The South African finised 16 seconds back. Mavi Garcia of Spain finished with Moolman-Pasio to round out the podium while the group followed nearly one minute back.

EF Education-Cannondal will have a chance to make it three-for-three when the Challenge Mallorca Femenina continues on Monday. Trofeo Binissalem-Andratx is the final event in the trio of UCI 1.1 races that make up the series.

Full resutls from Trofeo Palma via First Cycling