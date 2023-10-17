Maggie Coles-Lyster fourth at Tour of Guangxi

Maple Ridge’s Maggie Coles-Lyster had a great ride on Tuesday, taking fourth at the Tour of Guangxi in China. The Women’s WorldTour race ended in a bunch sprint, and fastwoman Coles-Lister was right in the mix, just missing out on a podium. After 144.6 km, Polish rider Daria Pikulik from Human Powered Health took the win, in front of Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) and and Coles Lister’s Israel-Premier Tech Roland teammate, Mia Griffin.

2023 was full of ups and downs for Coles-Lyster. She was one of the many riders scrambling to find a new team in the off-season after the explosion of the French B&B Hotels–KTM squad. The former world champion found a home at the ZAAF squad, but that would also result in frustration. The Spanish team had logistics and financial problems, which meant Coles-Lyster needed to find another team. She ultimately signed with Israel-Premier Tech Roland.

