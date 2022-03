Maggie Coles-Lyster wins Road Race at Tucson Bicycle Classic

After a strong season indoors at the inaugural UCI Track Champions League, B.C.’s Maggie Coles-Lyster is rolling into road season at pace. The Canadian won Saturday’s road race at the Tucson Bicycle Classic with her DNA Pro Team.

Coles-Lyster pad back to work of her DNA Pro Team rider, who pushed the pace all day in the women’s pro event. Coles-Lyster beat InstaFund Racing’s Rylee McMullen and Canadian Olympian Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery Racing) at the line.

Holly Simonson (Red Truck Racing) put one more Canadian in the top-10, finishing ninth on Saturday.

Bonhomme holds onto a 14-second advantage from Friday’s ITT results. She leads the overall at the Tucson Bicycle Classic with only Sunday’s criterium race remaining. Bonhomme recently competed at the Tokyo Olympics as part of Canada’s Women’s Track Pursuit squad, finishing fourth.

Results: 2022 Tucson Bicycle Classic – Road Race (Sat, March 5)