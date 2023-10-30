Maghalie Rochette wins both USCX races in Falmouth

Maghalie Rochette continues to have a fantastic start to her 2023-2024 season. The cyclocross star has won every single USCX race so far, of which there have been eight. She’s also finished fourth at the first UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Waterloo, Wisc.

At the Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross in Falmouth, Massachusetts, she won on both Saturday and Sunday.

She wasn’t the only Canuck to have a good ride. On Saturday, Sidney McGill took third, with Jenaya Francis slotting in fourth. On Sunday, McGill moved up a spot to take second, with Francis finishing fifth.

In the men’s, American Curtis White won on Saturday, with Michael van den Ham finishing third. Luke Valenti and Tyler Clark weren’t far behind, taking fourth and fifth, respectively.

On Sunday, White won again, with 20-year-old phenom Valenti taking second. Clark and van den Ham were fourth and fifth. Cody Scott finished eighth.

