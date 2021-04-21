Magnificent seven: Anna van der Breggen extends her La Flèche Wallonne win streak

It was seventh heaven for world champion Anna van der Breggen on Wednesday, as the Dutch rider won her seventh La Flèche Wallonne in a row and her first Women’s World Tour victory of the season. Van der Breggen outhauled Katarzyna Niewiadoma on the Mur de Huy.





Women’s WorldTour winners so far

1) Strade Bianche: Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (The Netherland/SX Worx)

2) Trofeo Alfredo Binda: Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy/Trek-Segafredo)

3) Oxyclean Classic Brugge-De Panne: Grace Brown (Australia/Bike Exchange)

4) Gent-Wevelgem: Marianne Vos (The Netherland/Jumbo-Visma)

5) Tour of Flanders: Annemiek van Vleuten (The Netherlands/Movistar)

6) Amstel Gold Race: Vos

The Course

The women had 8 hills to climb over 126 km, with two trips up the Mur de Huy in the final quarter of the race. In between the Murs came the Cote d’Ereffe and Cote du chemin des Gueuses. But the race would likely be settled on the final trip up Huy, a devilish piece of climbing with a maximum of 19% with 400 metres to go. Positioning would be vital.

There were three small breakaways in the race, with cyclocross Grand Slam Lucinda Brand part of the second and Ruth Winder solo in the last, with the American getting swept up by the rampaging, favourites group just after the red flag.

Van der Breggen’s pace stripped away everyone but Niewiadoma and in the final 125 metres she went clear for the magnificent seventh. It will be her last La Flèche Wallonne triumph, as she will be retiring at the end of the season. It was the third time she won the race wearing the rainbow jersey.

All three Canadians entered completed the race, with Karol-Ann Canuel 41st, Alison Jackson 48th and Sara Poidevin 83rd.

2021 La Flèche Wallonne

1) Anna van der Breggen (The Netherlands/SD Worx) 3:28:27

2) Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland/Canyon-SRAM) +0:02

3) Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) +0:06

41) Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada/SD Worx) +5:17

48) Alison Jackson (Canada/Liv Racing) +5:37

83) Sara Poidevin (Canada/Rally) +13:48