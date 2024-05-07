Major Jonas Vingegaard update on Tour de France

Defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is riding again, and couldn’t be happier. In an update on the Team Visma-Lease a Bike social media account, the Dane was filmed riding outside in his native Denmark. It’s the first time he’s ridden outside since his brutal crash in April at the Tour of the Basque Country.

The Dane was hospitalized in Spain since the crash took out several riders, including Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič. Vingegaard fared the worst, having been diagnosed with rib and collarbone fractures, as well as lung damage. He finally left the hospital on April 16, 12 days after the crash.

Vingegaard won the last two Tours de France, but his participation in the 2024 is still unclear. However, the fact the he is riding is extremely positive.

“This is the first time back on the bike for me, riding outside, and it’s really nice to be able to ride like normal again,” Vingegaard in a video on X.”Of course, I hope to be there at the start of the Tour de France, we don’t know exactly how my shape and how my recovery will go, but I will do everything I can to get there in top shape.”

His directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman said that the team is still optimistic.

“It’s going to be difficult, but it’s certainly not impossible,” Zeeman said. “He is busy with his rehabilitation every day under the guidance of our medical staff and physiotherapists. We are certainly keeping open the possibility that he will make it to the Tour start. Jonas is extremely talented and we know that he also rehabilitates extremely quickly.”

Timing is everything now. The Tour team’s altitude training camp in the Sierra Nevada is Saturday, but it’s too early for him to join. As is the Criterium du Dauphiné, which begins on June 2.

“But after his heavy fall, that was never really an option,” Zeeman added. “He doesn’t necessarily need that race. I am convinced that Jonas can also be at the start with a good training block in that period.”

The Tour de France begins on June 29 in Florence. The start date is earlier than usual, due to the Paris Olympics. It will also finish in Nice this year, due to the Games.