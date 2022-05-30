Make your voice heard in the 2022 national bike count

The Pedal Poll/Sondo Vélo is a yearly survey which gives the chance to evaluate the state of cycling in communities across Canada. The Pedal Poll is important as it helps determine what cycling looks like in communities across the country every year. The Pedal Poll is open to everyone who wants to participate.

The group works to identify important cycling routes for that community, identify specific locations on those routes, and then create a count schedule for volunteers to cover a full day of counting.

According to their site, in 2021 there were 14 Focus Communities that Vélo Canada Bikes with which they partnered. Furthermore, volunteers were tallied at 68 communities across the country. Pedal Poll continues to grow; it is now at 30 Focus Communities. According to Vélo Canada, increasing the amount of Focus Communities will give cyclists across the country a better picture of cycling in Canada.

We're working with @Canada_Bikes again this year to count cyclists for #pedalpoll, and we need volunteers! The poll gives us a snapshot of cycling across the country, and can lead to better infrastructure for all. You can get info and register here: https://t.co/CXGLSd2IPs pic.twitter.com/ahPEGRvyrt — Saskatoon Cycles (@SaskatoonCycles) May 6, 2022

The data that is collected is key to building future infrastructure, irrespective of where you are in the country. The goal is that anyone who participates can contribute to a better cycling environment for everyone across the country.

If you want to help shape the future of cycling in Canada you can sign up to help out with Pedal Poll/Sondo Vélo.

Pedal Poll/Sondo Velo 2022 will be taking place between June 7 and 17 across Canada.

You can participate in this year’s poll at VeloCanada.com