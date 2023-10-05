Man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 84-year-old Ontario cyclist

A 37-year-old resident of Niagara Falls has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of an 84-year-old cyclist in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, back in July, as reported by Niagara Now.

Niagara Regional Police detectives apprehended the suspect on Tuesday in relation to the tragic incident involving Nestor Chemerik. Chemerik was cycling when struck by a pickup truck driver who then fled the scene.

Chemerik died in a Hamilton hospital on July 25.

Richard Alan Moore now faces a Criminal Code charge for failing to stop after an accident causing death and is also charged with careless driving causing death under the Highway Traffic Act.

Following the collision with Chemerik, during which the vehicle struck him and left him unattended in the north-side ditch, the vehicle fled southbound.

Police subsequently seized a pewter-colored 1999 GMC Sierra pickup in Niagara Falls six days later. A police statement regarding the seized vehicle noted that detectives had observed recently repaired areas exhibiting damage.

The truck had undergone repairs using used GMC auto parts, including a previously used grill, passenger-side headlights, and a passenger-side mirror, according to police reports.

Following its seizure, the pickup truck was sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto for a thorough forensic examination.