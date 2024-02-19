Massive crash mars finish of Stage 1 of UAE Tour

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) took the win at the first stage of the UAE Tour after a hectic sprint resulted in all sorts of riders crashing just before the finish line.

Leadout trains went awry when some of the poissons-pilotes wiped out just before the end of the stage.

The opening day of the seven day stage race was a 143-km ride from Al Dhafra to Liwa. Arvid de Kleijn of Tudor Pro Cycling Team took second, with Jakub Mareczko (Team corratec – Vini Fantini) slotting in third. The sole Canadian in the race, Michael Leonard, finished 132nd, after doing some work earlier for his Ineos-Grenadiers team.

You can watch the brutal finale below.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com