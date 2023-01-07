Masters take to the boards at Canadian track nationals

2023 Canadian track national championships are underway at Mattamy National Cycling Centre, mixing elite and masters racing. Alongside dominant performances by Canada’s top elite riders like Dylan Bibic and Kelsey Mitchell, Canada’s fastest age grouper racers (including another Bibic) were vying for maple leaf jerseys of their own in the masters’ events.

Here are the results from the masters racing at Mattamy velodrome.

Masters results – 2023 Canadian national track championships

Day 1 (Friday, January 6)

Master C Women 500m Time Trial

Wendy Malloch (Burlington, Ont.) earns the first Master’s medal of 2023 Canadian track national championships with a win in the Master C Women 500m time trial.

Master B Women 500m Time Trial

Amy Maher led a podium sweep by Opus Elite Cycling team in the Master’s C Women 500m Time Trial. Denise Magnini followed in second with Lisa Ulrich in third.

Master A Women 500m Time Trial

Rosa Phillip (Midweek Cycling Club) takes gold ahead of Cassandra Powell (Saddle Sisters of High Park)

Master C Men 500m Time Trial

Frank Kovacs (Cyclemeisters/Bowcycle) travelled all the way from Calgary to take gold. Uli Mayer (Burnaby Velodrome Club) earns silver and Michel Ostiguy (VCOM Cycles St. Laurent) bronze.

Master B Men 750m Time Trial

Hans Loeffelholz brings home gold for Burnaby Velodrom Club.

Master A Men Kilo Time Trial

Brent Baerg added another gold for Cyclemeisters/Bowcycle team, winning the men’s kilo by a solid margin.

Master Women Points Race

Rosa Phillip earned a second gold on Friday evening, this time in a back-and-forth battle with Amy Maher in the Master’s Women Point Race. When the categories were divided, Phillip earns the Master A points race gold over Cassandra Powell. Maher takes gold in the Master B points race over Amy Maher and Lisa Ulrich.

Master A podium. Photo: Kevin Mackinnon Master B podium. Photo: Kevin Mackinnon

Master A/B Men Points Race

Willy Gonzalez (Cyclemeister/Bowcycle) beats Michael Fawcett and Daniel Edgcumbe in the Masters’ A category.

Tim Hadfield edges out Scott Malone and David Enns to win the Masters B category.

Master C Men Points Race

Uli Mayer (Burnaby) adds another gold, winning the points race ahead of Scott Buschlen and William Truschuk.

Day 2 (Saturday, Jan. 7)

Master Women Team Pursuit

In the women’s team pursuit final team Pursuit of Happiness (Amy White, Amy Maher, Lisa Ulrich and Elaine Soucy) found what they were looking for, earning gold during the Saturday morning session. The team also set a new national record with a time of 5:22.236.

Master Men Team Pursuit

On the master men’s side, team Composite “N” (David Hainish, Tim Hadfield, William Trischuk and Scott Buschlen) earn gold ahead of Midweek Masters’ Roland Fletcher, David Bibic, Russel Watson and Bob Haufler.

Master Women Sprint Final

Rosa Phillip earns another gold for Midweek, besting Denise Magnini (Opus Elite Cycling) while Cassandra Powell (Saddle Sisters of High Park) earns bronze.

Frank Kovacs wins C Men. Photo: Kevin Mackinnon Hans Loeffelholz wins B Men. Photo: Kevin Mackinnon Brent Baerg wins A Men. Photo: Kevin Mackinnon

Master Men Sprint Finals

Three groupings of Master men lined up for sprints. In the Men C age category, Frank Kovacs (Cyclemeister/Bowcycle) takes gold, winning both rides against Kourosh Arshi (Velo2000-RhinoRack). Michel Ostiguy (VCom Cycles) earns bronze.

For Master Men B, Hans Loeffelholz (Burnaby Velodrome Club) also won both rides, earning gold ahead of Jeff Lucyk (Lapdogs). Adam Kaake takes bronze.

In Master Men A Brent Baerg (Cyclemeister/BowCycle) beat Oakville, Ont.’s Jeff Moir. Roland Fletcher (Midweek Cycling) takes bronze.

Master Women Scratch Race Finals

Rosa Phillip continued her gold medal run, adding to her collection with a win in the Women A scratch race. Sheherazade Haque of Oakville, Ont. and Cassandra Powell joined Haque on the podium in silver and bronze.

The B Women scratch race was won by Amy Maher, with Opus Elite teammate Lisa Ulrich in second. Amy White (ESP Lastig) earns bronze.

Master Men Scratch Race Finals

Uli Mayer added another track nationals gold to his collection, winning the C Men’s scratch race ahead of William Trishuk. Michel Ostiguy takes bronze home with him to Dorval, Que.

Willy Gonzalez lands gold in the A Men’s scratch race. The Albertan is flanked by Jérémie Fontanaud (RackUltra Racing) in second and Michael Fawcett of Toronto in third.

Finally, Tim Hadfield wins the Men’s B scratch race national title ahead of a pair of Davids. Silver goes to David Enns (Opus Elite) while David Bibic (Midweek Cycling) takes bronze.

Master’s racing continues Saturday evening at Mattamy National Cycling Centre with the Kirin and Pursuit events.

Full elite and masters results from 2023 Canadian national track championships online now.