Home > News

Mathieu van der Poel abandons Worlds road race early after terrible night

Confrontation with young sleep disturbers ruins Dutchman's race

Mathieu Van Der Poel abandaons Tour de France Photo by: Sirotti
September 24, 2022
Share on SMS

One of the favourites of Sunday’s elite men’s road race world championships in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, Mathieu van der Poel, abandoned after 34 kilometres. This comes after a torrid Saturday night.

According to various reports, van der Poel had problems with kids knocking on his accomodation door. After a confrontation with the kids, the police showed up and arrested the Dutch ace, who didn’t return to his room until 4:00 am.