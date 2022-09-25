Mathieu van der Poel abandons Worlds road race early after terrible night

One of the favourites of Sunday’s elite men’s road race world championships in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, Mathieu van der Poel, abandoned after 34 kilometres. This comes after a torrid Saturday night.

According to various reports, van der Poel had problems with kids knocking on his accomodation door. After a confrontation with the kids, the police showed up and arrested the Dutch ace, who didn’t return to his room until 4:00 am.

One of the children sustained an injury on her arm while Van der Poel tried to confront them. Source: https://t.co/EaDik4OzCK — Domestique (@Domestique___) September 25, 2022

🗣️New South Wales Police

"About 10.40pm, Van der Poel was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with two teenage girls – aged 13 and 14, VDP then pushed both teenagers, with one falling to the ground and the other being pushed into a wall causing a minor graze to her elbow." — Domestique (@Domestique___) September 25, 2022

He was granted bail on the condition of appearing in court Tuesday. 🇳🇱 Van der Poel had his passport confiscated prior to his court appearance. Source: Velonews#Wollongong2022 — Domestique (@Domestique___) September 25, 2022