Michael Woods’ comeback from a broken leg complete with virtual Mont Ventoux victory

Michael “Rusty” Woods marked his comeback from a broken leg suffered in a crash at March’s Paris-Nice by winning Saturday’s queen stage of the Virtual Tour de France, the Canadian ace the first to the top of computer-generated Mont Ventoux. Woods also earned the day’s most combative prize.

Congrats to @rusty_woods for winning the Virtual Ventoux today. The *ahem* former runner is coming back from a nasty femur break in Paris-Nice. Great to see him back to full power. This makes it back to back victories for former runners in the Zwift TdF!! — Jonathan Vaughters (@Vaughters) July 18, 2020

The penultimate parcours of the Virtual Tour de France was only 22.9-km, with a flat start leading to the foot of Ventoux.

#TDFVirtual 🇫🇷 Today it's a test for the climbers with the first and only mountain top finish. It is going to be a tough one with the majority of the short 22.9km route heading uphill. Racing commences in less than one-hour! 🏔🚴🏻‍♂️🏁 pic.twitter.com/UrhryyJxRr — Mitchelton-SCOTT (@MitcheltonSCOTT) July 18, 2020

Woods first attacked with 10-km to go, taking along a handful of riders including Romain Bardet. Woods’ pace dislodged some of his companions, with only NTT’s Domenico Pozzovivo and yellow jersey-wearer Louis Meintjes able to go with him, but the Canadian soon went solo. Woods led by 15-seconds at the red flag. Woods finished 18-seconds ahead of Pozzovivo at Chalet Reynard.

Woods averaged 6.7 watts/kilogram on Ventoux, with a maximum of 481 watts.

In the women’s side, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio was proud to win the queen stage on Mandela Day. The South African, who plies her trade for CCC-Liv, dispatched yellow jersey wearer Sarah Gigante Tibco–SVB on Ventoux for the victory.

Tomorrow is the final stage of the Virtual Tour de France, a sprinters’ festival on the virtual Champs-Élysées.