Michael Woods fourth in season debut at Classic Var

Michael Woods’ season debut in the new 1.1-rated Classic Var in southern France had an exciting summit finish, including a classic early celebration costing a rider the victory. Woods placed fourth as Lenny Martinez nicked the win from a stunned Tobias Halland Johannessen.

The Course

The 184-km route started at Saint-Raphaël between Cannes and Saint-Tropez and headed west. The first categorized climb, a mild Cat. 3, peaked with 44 km to go. Cat. 2 Col du Corps de Garde, another easy climb, crested with 12.7 km before the line. Finally, the big skirmishes would come on Cat. 1 Mont Faron, 5.7 km of 8.5 percent.

Woods’ main rivals were from the WorldTour teams, fellows who were penciled in for this summer’s Tour de France: Guillaume Martin of Cofidis, David Gaudu from Groupama-FDJ and Romain Bardet of DSM-Firmenich PostNL. There were five WorldTeam squads, five ProTeams and six Continental sides, including CIC U Nantes Atlantique, who had brought Canadians Robin Plamondon and Julien Matisse.

A breakaway of six hit the first climb with a 3:30 gap on the peloton. Israel-Premier Tech, including Guillaume Boivin, led the chase in the field. The team discussed the state of the falling gap and knocked off the pace on the Cat. 3.

By the foot of Col du Corps de Garde, the gap was down to a minute. Israel-Premier Tech continued to pull. The escape fragmented on the slopes, and many riders were spat out the back of the field. Morné Van Niekerk was the last fugitive to be reeled in at the 14.4 km to race. Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale and Groupama-FDJ swarmed the front of the pack, splitting it and putting almost all the IPT fellows in the second group. Guillaume Martin suffered an ill-timed mechanical.

When Mont Faron kicked up, Martinez took flight, inspiring a couple of others. Woods sewed it up. The peloton was down to a dozen. Woods was outnumbered by four teams.

Gaudu tried to bolt inside 3 km to go. Woods launched an attack with 2 km remaining, reducing the group to a six pack. Gaudu was relentless in his moves.

Woods attacked over the red kite mark. Johannessen countered. The six riders entered the final 500 meters to go. Gaudu went again. Romain Bardet made a thrust from the back. Johannessen came around him, celebrated at the gantry instead of the line, and watched helpless as Martinez stole the win.

Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var used to be three stages long, but now it’s Classic Var on the Friday and two-stage Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var over the weekend. Woods, Boivin, Hugo Houle, Plamondon and Matisse will all be in action.



2024 Classic Var

1) Lenny Martinez (France/Groupama-FDJ) 4:09:43

2) Tobias Halland Johannessen (Norway/Uno-X) s.t.

3) Romain Bardet (France/DSM-Firmenich PostNL) s.t.

4) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:01