Michael Woods third in La Flèche Wallonne as Hurricane Hirschi earns the title

Marc Hirschi became the first Swiss rider to win La Flèche Wallonne since 1952 on Wednesday, and Michael Woods took third. Woods now has a podium in two of the three Ardennes Week races, after his runner-up spot in the 2018 Liège-Bastogne-Liège. He won’t get a chance to do so at the final race of the trio, as it was announced just after the finish that Amstel Gold Race on October 10 is cancelled.

The Course

Ten hellingen awaited the field over 202 km. It was a changed route this edition, with the Cherave switched for the Cote du chemin des Gueuses, which meant that there was a longer gap between the penultimate climb and the Mur de Huy. There were three laps of a finishing circuit, each containing the Cote d’Ereffe, Gueuses and, finally, a clamber up the Huy to the finish, 1.3 km of 9.6 percent, with pitches up to 23 percent.

Whoever won the 84th edition would be taking the title for the first time.

A quartet of breakaways headed into the first of the three circuits with a 5:30 gap and 84 km to race. Ineos and Sunweb had been pulling in the peloton. The escapees’ lead was down to 3:30 by the first crest of the Huy.

On Lap 2 Ineos and Sunweb received assistance from UAE and EF Pro Cycling.

The bell lap saw Rui Costa attack the peloton for the second time, this time on the Cote d’Ereffe as the last of the fugitives were within a minute, but he was retrieved. Woods’ teammate Rigoberto Uran thrust up the road on the Gueuses, prompting AG2R to mass at the front of the pack.

There was still a lone fugitive up the road: 21-year-old Mauri Vansevenant of Deceuninck-Quick Step.

The Mur de Huy Conclusion

Vansevenant crashed into a ditch with 4 km to go and Uran nabbed him with 3 km remaining. The 65-strong peloton absorbed the duo at the foot of the Huy. At first Mike Woods seemed too far back.

Richie Porte took control with 400-metres to go. Woods dug deep 100-metres later and led going into the last stretch.

But Hirschi powered away to take the big win. Benoît Cosnefroy edged Woods out of the runner-up spot. Afterwards, Woods said he was content with his race and the work of his team was great. “I had no choice but to go for the win,” he said.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège is Sunday.

2020 La Flèche Wallonne

1) Marc Hirschi (Switzerland/Sunweb) 4:49:17

2) Benoît Cosnefroy (France/AG2R La Mondiale) s.t.

3) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling) s.t.