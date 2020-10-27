Michael Woods wins his second career Vuelta a España stage

For the second Vuelta a España stage in a row, Michael Woods was in the day’s breakaway, but on Tuesday, instead of being the runner-up like on Sunday, Rusty earned the win. It was his second career Vuelta victory, his first coming on Stage 17 of the 2018 edition. Richard Carapaz kept the leader’s red jersey.

Woods said after the stage, “I had a bit of luck. I had the legs. I’m going to savour this one.”

The Course

It was a relatively short stage after the first rest day, but there were two hard passages of the Cat. 1 Puerto de Orduña (7.8 km of 7.6 percent) in the 159.7 km, the second of which crested with 18-km remaining. It was quite windy in the Basque Country.

#LaVuelta20 kicks off its second week with a tough stage between Vitoria-Gasteiz and Villanueva de Valdegovia, which features a double ascent of the brutal Puerto de Orduña (7.8km, 7.7%).

The GC Situation

On Sunday’s sixth stage, Primož Roglič couldn’t hold onto the lead he earned on Stage 1. Having led Carapaz by 13 seconds over night, the Slovenian was now 30 seconds behind the Ecuadorian race leader, with Dan Martin and Hugh Carthy in between them. Roglič wore the green points jersey on Tuesday.

Jon Izagirre (Spain/Astana) won Stage 6 atop Aramón Formigal, and his breakmate Woods came runner-up.

The COVID-19 test news coming out of the first rest day was good.

The @lavuelta #coronavirus tests results: Negative : 684 . Positive: ZERO.

The @lavuelta #coronavirus tests results: Negative : 684 . Positive: ZERO.

On Tuesday, several breakaways failed until a 16-man move stuck just before a long descent leading to Aramón Formigal 1. On and following the climb, the breakaway ballooned to 35 riders, including Woods and 10th place Alejandro Valverde. Sepp Kuss (USA/Jumbo-Visma) took over the King of the Mountains lead by tipping over first. It started to rain.

Carapaz’s Ineos worked on the front of the peloton to keep the break in check, with Chris Froome taking a long pull. Froome, in his last race with Sky/Ineos after 11 season, rode a sweet steed.

A close up of @chrisfroome's Dogma with its custom paint job designed by the artist @brittopopart which will be auctioned off later this year in support of @bestbuddies #LaVuelta

On the way to Aramón Formigal 2, Valverde skipped away from the fugitive armada with two others, but the 2009 winner was brought back before the road tilted up again.

On the climb Rusty Woods went clear from a move started by Sepp Kuss.

Woods crested with a 7-second gap over Guillaume Martin–who took the KOM lead from Kuss–Valverde, Omar Fraile and Nan Peters.

Endgame

There were 18 km to go. Soon, Woods was part of a quintet. With 13 km remaining, it was 30-seconds in front of the chase and 1:40 ahead of the whittled down peloton.

The gaps shrunk and it became white-knuckled stuff. Woods kept covering attacks, but couldn’t close down Valverde’s surge with 6 km to race and Fraile had to do the task.

Fraile then bounced away with 2.8 km to go. Woods was the first to grab his wheel. Valverde brought the others over. Martin was the next to go, but his effort lacked punch.

Woods bolted just before the red kite and held off Fraile by four seconds.

Wednesday is another summit finish.

2020 Vuelta a España Stage 7

1) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling) 3:48:16

2) Omar Fraile (Spain/Astana) +0:04

3) Alejandro Valverde (Spain/Movistar) s.t.

Vuelta a España GC

1) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) 28:23:51

2) Hugh Carthy (Great Britain/EF Pro Cycling) +0:18

3) Dan Martin (Ireland/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:20