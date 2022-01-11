Milton to host UCI Track Nations Cup in 2022 and 2023

After successfully hosting three rounds of the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup from 2017 to 2020 at Milton’s Mattamy National Cycling Centre, Cycling Canada announced in a statement that the UCI has decided to award the velodrome a round of Tissot UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup for 2022 and 2023. There are only three UCI Track Nations Cups hosted around the world every year, which means the event will have the highest calibre of international track cycling competition, with over 250 athletes from 30 different nations.

The first event in the two-year commitment will be held from May 12-15, 2022. There will be all six Olympic events (sprint, keirin, team sprint, team pursuit, omnium and madison), as well as the elimination race, individual pursuit and time trial over four days of racing. The good news for spectators is they can expect to see some of cycling’s biggest stars in action, including Olympic Sprint gold medallist Kelsey Mitchell and Olympic Keirin bronze medallist, Lauriane Genest, both currently based in Milton.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the fact that Cycling Canada will be hosting a Nations Cup,” Mitchell said. “I love racing at home in front of my friends, family and community; the feeling of seeing every waving their Canadian flags and everyone cheering for Canada is hard to describe. I’m already counting down the days, and I hope the excitement around our success at the Olympics will continue at the Milton Nations Cup!”